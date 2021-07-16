Stream Midwife’s new album ‘Luminol,’ including an Offspring cover

Midwife (aka Madeline Johnston) has just released her excellent third album, Luminol, via The Flenser. The album was written and produced during quarantine, but even before the pandemic, Midwife's music has always sounded informed by and conducive to isolation. She sort of sounds like a more overtly goth version of Grouper (she calls her music "heaven metal," which also feels apt), but comparisons aside, Midwife's music stands out as its own thing.

On this album, she roped in some cool collaborators -- including three members of DIIV (Zachary Cole Smith, Ben Newman, and Colin Caulfield), Have A Nice Life's Dan Barrett, Tucker Theodore, and Angel Diaz (Vyva Melinkolya) -- and in addition to five original songs, the album includes a dark, ethereal cover of The Offspring's Ixnay on the Hombre classic "Gone Away" (retitled "2020"). She makes it sound like one of her originals, and it fits right in with the album's depressive, gripping mood. Stream the whole thing below.

And speaking of Midwife covering popular alt-rock songs, she does a version of Chevelle's "Send the Pain Below" for The Flenser's upcoming nu metal covers comp. Earlier this week, Chat Pile's Sepultura cover from that comp was released.