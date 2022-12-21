Stream MIKE’s new album ‘Beware of the Monkey’ and watch a new video

2022 is almost over and tons of year-end lists are out, but a few artists are still putting out new albums, like the great underground NYC rapper MIKE, who just dropped his new LP Beware of the Monkey. It was entirely self-produced under MIKE's DJ Blackpower alias, and it features Jadasea, Klein, King Carter, and dancehall legend Sister Nancy. Along with the release, MIKE put out a video for "No Curse Lifted (rivers of love)." Watch that and stream the full album below.

MIKE will support the album on a headlining 2023 tour, with support from 454 on leg one and Slauson Malone on leg two. The tour wraps up in MIKE's hometown on April 14 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are listed below.

In related news, Sister Nancy is touring soon too, including Brooklyn's Market Hotel on 2/4.

-

MIKE -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/9 - Boston, MA @ Middle East (Upstairs) *

3/10 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

3/11 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

3/12 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

3/15 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk *

3/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe *

3/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

3/18 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

3/19 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

3/22 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

TBA - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/25 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's *

3/26 - Portland, OR @ TBA *

3/28 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room *

3/29 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

3/30 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium *

4/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^

4/2 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress (Club Stage) ^

4/4 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom ^

4/5 - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks ^

4/6 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group ^

4/7 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^

4/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) ^

4/9 - Durham, NC @ Motorco ^

4/11 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^

4/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

4/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

4/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

*= with 454

^= with Slauson Malone