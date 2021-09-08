Stream Montana country singer Riddy Arman’s self-titled debut album

Montana country singer Riddy Arman's self-titled debut album comes out this Friday (9/10) via La Honda Records and Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and we're premiering a full stream of the LP ahead of its release. "This album is a story, and that story sorta lies in the landscape of a nostalgic coming of age tale," Riddy tells us. "The songs are stories of loss, growth, heartbreak, spirituality, desire, isolation—all of the ingredients for a devastating, while at the same time comforting, collection of songs."

As we said when we posted the three singles, the songs have a classic-yet-modern country feel, not far removed from recent country trailblazers like Margo Price and Amanda Shires, and the whole album follows suit. If you're into this kind of thing, you shouldn't miss out on this one. Stream it below.

Riddy is also about to begin a tour with labelmate Colter Wall (including NYC's Irving Plaza on Saturday, 9/11), and about the tour, she says, "We’re so excited for these East coast dates with Colter and his band—I’m thrilled to play some of the rust belt theater’s I frequented as a teenager, growing up in Ohio. I really can’t wait to perform my album live and put my vinyl in the hands of people. It really feels like a dream." All dates are listed below.

Riddy Arman -- 2021 Tour Dates

September 9 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre*

September 10 — Washington, DC — 930 Club*

September 11 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza*

September 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer*

September 16 — Buffalo, NY — Asbury Hall*

September 17 — Detroit, MI — Majestic Theater*

September 18 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall*

September 19 — Indianapolis, IN — Hifi*

September 22 — Nashville, TN — Americanafest

September 23 — Des Moines, IA — Vinyl Cup Records

November 19 — Bozeman, MT — Live From The Divide~

November 20 — Miles City, MT — Montana Bar~

November 23 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry~

November 27 — Davenport, IA — Raccoon Motel~

November 28 — Chicago, IL — Tonic Room~

December 1 — Yorkville, IL — The Law Office Pub~

December 3 — Madison, IN — Red Bicycle Hall~

December 8 — Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle~

December 11 — Nashville, TN — The Basement~

December 15 — Tulsa, OK — Mercury Lounge~

December 17 — Trinidad, CO — Trinidad Lounge~

December 18 — Denver, CO — Hi-Dive~

December 19 — Laramie, WY — Ruffed Up Duck Saloon~

*appearing with Colter Wall

~fall headlining tour