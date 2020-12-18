Stream Moor Mother & billy woods’ collaborative album ‘BRASS’

Moor Mother and billy woods surprise-released their collaborative experimental rap album BRASS as a download only last week, and now it's streaming on Bandcamp too. The album includes "Furies," which came out as an Adult Swim single earlier this year, and it follows Moor Mother's appearance on Armand Hammer's (aka billy woods & Elucid) new album, as well as both Moor Mother and billy woods' appearances on Small Bill's (aka Elucid & The Lasso) new album. (We included Armand Hammer and Small Bills in our list of the best rap albums of 2020, and we included Moor Mother's album Circuit City as well as her album with Irreversible Entanglements in our list of great jazz albums of 2020.)

Guests on BRASS include Elucid on two songs, as well as others from within their usual avant-rap sphere like Mach-Hommy, Navy Blue, Fielded, and others, and it also features Algiers singer Franklin James Fisher. As you might expect, the album pairs dizzying stream-of-consciousness raps with psychedelic production, and the whole thing is very good. Listen for yourself below.