Stream Morgan Wade’s gorgeous new acoustic EP

Morgan Wade's 2021 album Reckless is one of the best and most widely-appealing country albums released in recent memory, and she kept its momentum going this year with a deluxe edition featuring six new songs including recent single "Run," and now she's put out the Acoustic Sessions EP, with stripped-down acoustic versions of two songs from Reckless ("Last Cigarette" and "Wilder Days"), two from her 2018 album Puppets with My Heart ("Crossing State Lines" and "Kelley's Drive"), and her early song "Flower." As great as Morgan's songs sound with the sparkling production (by 400 Unit member Sadler Vaden) of Reckless, these bare-bones versions might stop you in your tracks even more. It's also a treat to hear her rework the older songs (which have mostly been scrubbed from the internet) to fit right in with the newer ones. Morgan says:

The one thing that seemed pretty consistent is people like hearing these songs stripped all the way back. They say they love the records, but when we take it to just a guitar or a couple instruments, you can see the energy in the audiences. When people come up, they ask... and we’ve spent so much time on the road, I know it’s not just one or two places. I got into this to share the music with people who wanted to hear it, who found something they need. So, I figured: why not? It’s a simple thing to do for everyone who’s come out, who’s asked.

That energy really comes across in this EP, which you can stream in full below.

Morgan is also opening part of Chris Stapleton's tour, alongside Elle King, including the show at Jones Beach on August 25.