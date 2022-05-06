Stream Moscow ska-punks Glory Hunters’ new album ‘We Play Muzik’

When the great US ska-punk label Bad Time Records put out their The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2 compilation back in December, it not only included several BTR-signed and US-based bands, it also included a couple great international bands that Stateside listeners might not have been familiar with. One of those bands was Moscow's Glory Hunters, who just released their killer new LP We Play Muzik on Pookout Records. Glory Hunters lean towards the heavier side of ska-punk, with clear metal and hardcore influences, but they also never shy away from big, anthemic, catchy choruses and rich, melodic horn arrangements. The lyrics are in Russian, but even if you don't understand the language, the feeling conveyed with these songs in universal. Stream the LP below.