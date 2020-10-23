stream Mountain Goats new LP ‘Getting Into Knives'; John Darnielle reschedules solo dates

The Mountain Goats' 19th studio album, Getting into Knives, is out today (10/23). John Darnielle and the rest of band made it in Memphis at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording studios in just a single week with producer Matt Ross-Spang (who engineered their album In League With Dragons), using the same studio The Cramps used to make their debut album with Alex Chilton. You can stream it below.

Meanwhile, the first of The Mountain Goats' two streaming shows aired on Thursday night, and their 17-song set wrapped up with classics "This Year" (which always feels relevant, but especially now) and "No Children." You can check out the setlist below and the paid archive stream is up through Sunday. They'll be doing another streaming set on Thursday, October 29 at 9 PM ET (tickets)

In other news, John Darnielle has rescheduled his solo dates in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Woodstock, Holyoke, MA and Bethlehem, PA for June, 2021. "Please forgive my language but am I gonna bust out some old fuckin songs when I finally get to stand on a stage in front of y'all again? you had better believe it," says John. Head below for those dates.

SETLIST: The Mountain Goats @ Manifold Recording Studio, Pittsboro, NC, USA 10/22/2020

The Plague

Aulon Raid

Cry for Judas

Amy AKA Spent Gladiator 1

Until I Am Whole

Younger

Heel Turn 2

Southwestern Territory

The Diaz Brothers

Genesis 30:3

1 Samuel 15:23

Heretic Pride

Estate Sale Sign

Getting Into Knives

Lion's Teeth

This Year

No Children