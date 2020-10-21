stream new ‘Borat’ early, Rudy Giuliani hotel room scene included

UPDATE: Giuliani calls the hotel room scene a “complete fabrication”: “I was tucking in my shirt”

Sacha Baron Cohen puts baggy tan suit back on in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is out this Friday on Amazon, but you can catch it a day early via a livestream on Thursday (10/22) at 9 PM Eastern. It'll be followed by a live Q&A with Borat, and a "very good dancing party with Top DJ" DJ Shkoyach. RSVP for the livestream here.

The embargo on Borat reviews was lifted today and one of the most talked about scenes involves former NYC mayor and current Donald Trump legal counsel Rudy Giuliani.

You may recall that Giuliani realized he had been pranked by Cohen after an incident that happened at the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side this July: "This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit," Giuliani told The NY Post. "It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive." He continued, "I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me."

Maybe Cohen did get Rudy after all. While it sounds like it could have been much worse, it doesn't exactly sound good. Spoilers for the new movie ahead.

The sequence with Giuliani apparently happens near the end of the film. The convoluted storyline involves Borat's 15-year-old daughter, Tutar (played by 24-year-old Maria Bakalova), who has been dreaming of nabbing a rich U.S. politician, just like her idol, Melania Trump. She pretends to be a reporter for a right-wing news station and takes Giuliani into one of the Mark Hotel's rooms for an interview. Here's Vanity Fair's description of what happens:

Tutar sets up an interview with Rudy Giuliani. She meets the former mayor of New York and current adviser to the president in a hotel room, where he holds her hands, compliments her appearance, and follows her to the bedroom. She spends some time elaborately taking off their microphones; briefly, he lies down on the bed. His hand is in his pants. Watching it, your brain turns into an exclamation point. They are strategically interrupted before more transpires, but you cannot help wondering exactly what Giuliani may have done next.

The "strategic interruption" is the aforementioned Borat in a bikini, apparently yelling "She 15! She too old for you!" with Borat offering up himself instead. Giuliani makes a quick exit. Rolling Stone notes at no point is Giuliani "believed or was led to believe that the character was underage." We'll have to wait till Friday to see for ourselves.

Meanwhile, Borat was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to administer COVID tests which involve...well you can just watch below.

UPDATE: Giuliani calls the hotel room scene a “complete fabrication”: “I was tucking in my shirt”