Stream new Converge, Grimes, HEALTH, Tomb Mold, The Armed songs & more from ‘Cyberpunk 2077′

The dystopian role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is out now, along with its soundtrack that includes new music by Converge, Grimes, The Armed, HEALTH, Tomb Mold, Nina Kraviz, Yugen Blakrok, Gazelle Twin, Deafkids, and more, in addition to Run The Jewels' previously released "No Save Point,", Shygirl & SOPHIE's "BM" (which is a retitled version of "SLIME" from Shygirl's new EP), and more.

The Converge song ("I Won't Let You Go") is a ripper that finds them leaning more into their punk/hardcore side but still with all the chaos you'd expect from a Converge song; HEALTH ("Major Crimes") and Grimes ("Delicate Weapon") each bless the soundtrack with their own versions of futuristic art pop; Tomb Mold ("Adaptive Manipulator") provide eardrum-shattering death metal; South African rapper Yugen Blakrok ("Metamorphosis") sounds as hard-hitting as she did on the Black Panther soundtrack; and there's plenty of other cool stuff on here too. My favorite song, though, might be The Armed's "Night City Aliens," a fired-up dose of shapeshifting punk and one of the coolest songs by this extremely unique band yet.

Grimes also released a DJ mix as her character from the game. Listen to that and a bunch of the songs from the soundtrack below...