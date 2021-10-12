Stream new Zach Hill, Xiu Xiu, Prissy Whip & Body Double songs from new Zum comp

The long-running Zum label is releasing a new compilation, Zum Audio Vol 4, on November 5 (pre-order). The announcement reads:

Zum Audio Vol 4 surveys a cross-section of this decade’s art rock, punk, damaged electronics, and improvised music. Unconstrained by the limitation of previous CD incarnations, the thirty-plus tracks here span musicians from the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Italy, and Australia. Curated by George Chen (KIT, Common Eider, King Eider, Chen Santa Maria), a writer and musician-turned-comedian, these international connections grew out of years touring the US and Europe as well as promoting all-ages events in the San Francisco Bay Area. The wishlist for this compilation was like putting together a virtual festival, which was conveniently the only type of festivity during COVID-19. Between established legacy acts on the Zum label (Body Double, The Acharis, My Heart, an Inverted Flame, Core of the Coalman, Somnambulists, Neil Campbell), veteran associates playing in new configurations (Spaceburn, The Skin Horse, Carrom, Gabriel Saloman), and newfound discoveries (Barbican Estate, It Sound, Bavaria), one senses the continuity of expansive tastes that has defined the long-running series.

We're premiering four tracks from the comp, by Zach Hill (Death Grips, Hella), Xiu Xiu, Body Double, and Prissy Whip. The Xiu Xiu song is a live radio version of "A Bottle of Rum" from their recent duets album OH NO (the album version features Grouper), the Zach Hill track is the abrasive electronic noise of "Startled Ea," Prissy Whip delivers avant-noise rock with "Not Impressed," and Body Double provide some punk/post-punk with "Prisonous Mind." Listen to all four below.

In related news, Xiu Xiu released a Danny Elfman remix today. Zach Hill recently did one too.

Tracklist

Alien Owl Cafe - Magick Matcha Moment

My Heart, an Inverted Flame - Five Felt Sevenly, Pallid and Sallow

Looose - It Was All Nearly Mine!

Kris & Tavi - Carrington Event

Earth Jerks - July 17th, 1959

The Urxed - Re-Regional

Prissy Whip - Not Impressed

The Acharis - Nothing’s Sacred

Body Double - Prisonous Mind

Watkins/Peacock - Stone Cold Stole Dub One

It Sound - Inbetween the Seas (Lectric Sand Dub Mix)

Michael Beach, Bonnie Mercer, Carla Oliver, Peter Warden - Kyneton #1

Barbican Estate - Abandon

Maskara - Dear Inertia… (#3)

Xiu Xiu - A Bottle of Rum (Live Radio)

Core of the Coalman - Incarnate Words

Somnambulists - Discordances

Spaceburn - New Growth

Pod Blotz - Remote Viewing Case #80787

Cube - Carpet ESP

Zach Hill - Startled Ea

Necking - Abyssal Joy

Chris Brian Taylor - Super Reverse Commuter

Jasmine Dreame Wagner - Three Themes from Drifts (Red Zone, Blue Ice, White Snow)

Father Murphy - His Face Showed No Distortions (Live at WFMU)

Neil Campbell - Rickety Bridge in the Rain

Bavaria - Nouveau Couteaux

Carrom - Number 4 (A.T.S.T.S.)

Kern Haug - to Mass

The Skin Horse - High Desert

Gabriel Saloman - Spatial Poetics

32. John Benson - Blood and Milk