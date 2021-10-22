Stream Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ new b-sides & rarities collection

Pick up Nick Cave's new comp on double vinyl in our shop.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' new sequel to their 2005 b-sides and rarities compilation, B-Sides and Rarities Part II, is officially out today. Nick said the album "continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds," and that he particularly loves the second side of the last disc, "because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs."

In addition to singles we've already heard, which include massive 2006 track "Vortex," lost Ghosteen song "Earthlings," and a gorgeous rendition of "Push the Sky Away" recorded live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, the collection includes a duet with Debbie Harry, "Free to Walk;" the very eerie and sinister "Needle Boy;" and more. There's a lot of great stuff on there, and you can pick up a double vinyl copy in our store and stream it right here:

--

Meanwhile, also out today in limited release is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a film about British artist Louis Wain, which Nick plays sci-fi author HG Wells in.

Nick also has a new memoir, Faith, Hope and Carnage, about the years after his son's death, on the way