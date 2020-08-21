Stream Nigerian Afro-pop artist Fireboy DML’s great new album ‘APOLLO’

Rising Nigerian Afro-pop artist Fireboy DML has followed his acclaimed 2019 debut album Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps with his anticipated sophomore album, APOLLO. Guest appearances come from fellow Nigerian artists Olamide and Inglewood, CA rapper D Smoke, and it's a very cool modern Afro-pop album that should appeal to fans of Burna Boy, Santi, Davido, and others leading the charge on this current Afro-pop renaissance we've been experiencing.

"This album is about evolution, growth, love and pain," DML said. "Gratitude to God for blessings. Gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/Empire), my family and the kings who blessed this project with their presence."

Stream the album and watch the videos for "Tattoo" and "ELI" below...