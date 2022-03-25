Stream Nigo’s album ft. Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Pop Smoke, Pusha T & more

Bape founder and producer/DJ Nigo has just released his new album, I Know NIGO!, and it basically functions as a star-studded compilation with different big-name rappers leading each track. It opens with a song featuring both Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky, and each of them get their own songs later on the album too. After reuniting on Kanye's 2019 album Jesus Is King, Clipse (aka Pusha T and No Malice) join forces once again on Nigo's "Punch Bowl," and Pusha T gets his own song too. There are some great posthumous verses by the late Pop Smoke on "Remember," and the album also features songs with Pharrell, Kid Cudi, A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and Nigo's own group Terikyaki Boyz. There's a lot of cool stuff on here and you can now stream the full thing below...

--

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today