Stream No Fun At All’s new song “It’s Not A Problem” off upcoming LP ‘Seventh Wave’
Swedish skate punk vets No Fun At All have announced their first album in four years, Seventh Wave, due later this year on SBÄM Records. First single "It's Not A Problem" officially hits streaming services on Friday (7/22), but we're premiering an early stream of it in this post. It finds NFAA staying true to the kind of fast-paced, melodic punk rock that they churned out in the '90s, and here's what singer Ingemar Jansson says about it:
I live on an old farm that's been owned by my family since the 1850s. 20 years ago when my father died I decided to move in and to be the one responsible for keeping all the houses and buildings in good shape. To be honest most of the time I love it, but sometimes there is that ”The Shining” feeling, am I going crazy!!?? Also the contrast between spending time in the rural idyllic Swedish countryside and touring the world, being a cosmopolitan. The lyrics for this one just came to me on a really cold and snowy day last winter, hence ”wrong season."
Check out the song and lyric video: