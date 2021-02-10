Stream No Use For A Name’s new demos & rarities compilation in full

San Jose's No Use For A Name were one of the most reliably solid skate punk bands of the '90s and 2000s until frontman Tony Sly's untimely passing in 2012. We still miss Tony a lot, but thankfully he and the band left behind some never-before-heard material in the vault, and Fat Wreck Chords have been digging it up and sharing with the world. In 2017, they put out Rarities Vol. 1: The Covers (featuring NUFAN covering Misfits, Dag Nasty, D.I., Depeche Mode, Madonna, Kiss, and more), and this Friday (2/12) they'll release Rarities Vol. 2 – The Originals, which features 15 tracks, compromised of rarities and previously unreleased demos.

"Some of the more astute No Use For a Name fans among you have probably been wondering exactly when the second installment of the Rarities series would be released," the label says. "Well, wonder no more. After three years of scouring every NUFAN recording we could get our hands on, Rarities Vol. 2 – The Originals, is finally ready to roll."

The comp includes demos of fan faves like "Justified Black Eye" and "Dumb Reminders," their Short Music For Short People song "Sara Fisher," and more. You can pre-order the album now, and a stream of the full comp premieres right here:

Tracklist

1. Sidewalk

2. No Way to Live

3. Justified Black Eye

4. History Defeats

5. Stunt Double

6. Let Me Down

7. Sara Fisher

8. Coming Too Close

9. Any Number Can Play

10. Dumb Reminders

11. Friends of the Enemy

12. International You Day

13. Nailed Shut

14. Pre-Medicated Murder

15. Solitaire

