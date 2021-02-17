Stream NYC black/death metal trio Gravesend’s filthy debut LP ‘Methods Of Human Disposal’

We named NYC black/death metal trio Gravesend's debut LP Methods Of Human Disposal one of the metal albums we're anticipating this year, so we're thrilled to be premiering a full stream of the LP ahead of this Friday's (2/19) release via 20 Buck Spin (pre-order). As the pre-release singles suggested, this album is a whirlwind of filth, but with just enough clarity and precision to make these songs rise above the murk. (It was mixed by Power Trip collaborator Arthur Rizk, who knows how make bands sounds crisp without sacrificing any of the sonic assault.)

"We were in the midst of writing this record as the decline of the world was emanating," the band tells us. "We think it serves as a fitting soundtrack to the bleak current state of affairs. If you had any glimmers of hope, put on this record and imagine a future that has you shackled into endless emotional and mental bondage."

We'll second that. Listen right here:

Tracklist

1. Fear City

2. STH-10

3. Methods Of Human Disposal

4. Ashen Piles Of The Incinerated

5. End Of The Line

6. Subterranean Solitude

7. Unclaimed Remains

8. Verrazano Floater

9. Eye For An Eye

10. Trinity Burning

11. Needle Park

12. Absolute Filth

13. The Grave’s End

14. Scum Breeds Scum

15. Concrete Feet

