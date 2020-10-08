stream NYC darkwave group Bootblacks’ new album ‘Thin Skies’

New York darkwave vets Bootblacks will release their fourth album, Thin Skies, this Friday via Artoffact Records. The band made the record with producer Jason Corbett of ACTORS, while Shannon Hemmett of ACTORS guests on opening track "Travelling Light," and Kennedy Ashlyn of SRSQ sings on "New Lines."

The 10 songs are driving, dark, sleek and sultry, owing a little to '80s 4AD groups like Clan of Xymox and Modern English (they've played shows with both), but filtered through the band's hometown. "New York is an energetic city and people have all the reasons in the world not to give you the time of day," says frontman Panther Almqvist. "I think our music has been shaped by that in many ways." Almqvist also says the lyrics on Thin Skies are about loneliness. "Looking back on the lyric writing process there seems to be some connective feeling of isolation and distance present in all of the songs... I'm always hoping that a listener personalizes the song, that's why the songs never have a narrative but try to embody a feeling."

You don't have to wait till Friday to listen to the album -- we're premiering a stream of the whole thing. Listen below.

Tracklist:

1) Traveling Light (feat. Shannon Hemmett of ACTORS)

2) The Jealous Star

3) Thin Skies

4) Hidden Things

5) Parallel

6) Nostalgia Void

7) Brouhaha

8) New Lines (feat. Kennedy Ashlyn of SRSQ)

9) Inextinguishable