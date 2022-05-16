Stream NYC emo/screamo band Trophy Hunt’s new song “Gate”

NYC's Trophy Hunt are gearing up to release their new album The Branches On Either Side this Thursday (5/19) via Zegema Beach Records and Middle-Man Records, and we're premiering third single "Gate" ahead of its release. It starts out as an atmospheric, melodic emo song, before pulling a 180 and turning into harsh screamo and then ending back in clean, post-rocky emo territory. It's kinda like a cross between EndSerenading-era Mineral and Waiting-era Thursday, filtered through a DIY skramz lens, but even that doesn't really do it justice. The band call themselves "ecstatic grindcore," though this song isn't very grindy, but previous single "Pink Noise" is, and they almost veer towards Portrayal of Guilt territory on the other previous single, "Beach," which came out on Middle-Man Records' Sordid States v.4 compilation. They clearly cover a lot of ground, and all three of these songs sound great. Check them all out below.

Trophy Hunt also play a secret warehouse in Brooklyn on Friday (5/20) with over a dozen other bands.