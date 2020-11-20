Stream NYC jazz group Uncivilized’s new album ‘Garden’ ft. Jaimie Branch

NYC jazz group Uncivilized are gearing up to release a new album, Garden, which they recorded live at Brooklyn's Pioneer Works on August 23, 2018, with the great trumpeter Jaimie Branch joining them on half the songs.

"This is the exact set we played at Pioneer Works in 2018," says guitarist Tom Csatari. "We usually plan out the sets with a sequence of songs and keep playing without stopping, resulting in some interstitial material that feels... indeterminately harmolodic, or something. We spent the pandemic working with Stephe Cooper (of Cloud Becomes Your Hand) to edit, cut, splice, and doctor the live recording to make it sound like it was made in the studio, exaggerating things and moving stuff around, like a full second of silence for example. The result was 27 tracks which resemble a chimera of tones that shed light on special moments throughout the performance—a sort of choose-your-own-adventure album where the parts are greater than the sum of the whole, or a dog's breakfast? (I saw my neighbor Jaimie Branch in the park the day before the show while we were both walking our dogs and asked her to come sit in; at the show I told her to start playing when she heard us go into the Twin Peaks Theme: she stayed up there with us for the rest of the set, drones and all. How brave!) It feels good to relive the minutiae of this show, which is the type of concert that won't happen again for a few years, at least."

The album features a mix of original compositions and reworkings of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," Stevie Wonder's "Evil," David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti's Twin Peaks theme, and more, and it's a warm and welcoming yet experimental record that should appeal to you whether you're a jazz head or not. The album officially drops on November 27 (pre-order), but we're premiering a full stream below.