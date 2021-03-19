Stream NYC punks Show Me The Body’s new EP ‘Survive’

NYC punks Show Me The Body have released their new three-song EP Survive (out via Loma Vista), which was the first project written and recorded in the new CORPUS studio that the band launched during the pandemic. As you'd expect from this band, it's a genre-defying, hard-to-pin-down EP, with elements of everything from talky post-punk to thunderous industrial rhythms to atmospheric passages to circle-pit-inducing hardcore to sludge metal. It's a ripper, as you can hear by streaming the whole thing below.

The EP was self-produced with help from Gabriel Millman and Patrik Berger, and mastered by Power Trip/Code Orange collaborator Arthur Rizk. When they first announced it, the band said:

During this isolation we had to recalibrate. Recalibrate both how we exist as a band and how we cultivate power within our community. Our live performance is not just a moment for us, it’s our weapon, our language, and our ceremony. Without it, we had to reconfigure how we interact with our community. We established CORPUS headquarters. With our team, we started CORPUS Family, a branch of CORPUS focused on community initiatives; Burning World Book Club, a clothing drive, and a studio residency. We are preparing CORPUS Self-Defense initiatives as well as open jam sessions as soon as safety will allow for it. We built a studio in our headquarters. Survive is the first project to be written and recorded top to bottom in the CORPUS studio. The songs deal with spiritual and physical isolation, as well as staying ready and preparing for the next time we come together.

The EP also exists as one continuous video with visuals that play off the artwork, and you can check that out here or listen on streaming services: