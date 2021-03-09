Stream Oddisee’s “No Trouble” off upcoming Mello Music Group comp

Last week, underground rap label Mello Music Group announced a new compilation, Bushido, featuring a slew of MMG artists and friends of the label, from legends to newcomers, including Quelle Chris, The Alchemist, Open Mike Eagle, The Lasso, Marlowe, Homeboy Sandman, Oddisee, Skyzoo, L'Orange, Namir Blade, Iman Omari, Joell Ortiz, Apollo Brown, Murs, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Cambatta, B-Real, Kool Keith, Nottz, !llmind, and more.

The first single was the throwback '90s-style posse cut "Black Rock" (by Joell Ortiz, Namir Blade, Stalley, and Solemn Brigham), and we're now premiering the much different second single, Oddisee's soulful "No Trouble." Oddisee handled all the production and rapping himself, and it's an excellent song that's up to par with any of his album material. Here's what Mello Music Group Mike Tolle says about it:

“No Trouble” finds Oddisee coasting through his hustle, making the usual grind feel like an effortless glide. The consummate professional, the DMV's greatest, Oddisee, exemplifies the Bushido album, turning the expected on its head. The battle worthy cut eschews the hardnosed and instead walks on mello, airy, jazz lounge production while making it clear who the chief is: "I'm a whole vibe, I'm a whole Tribe." Let the lyrics speak for themselves:

"Good vibes stay near, bad vibes stay clear, iont want no trouble, Ijust hustle keepin it on the low... You can try, I don't care, Iont hide or live in fear, Ima get mine any way any how that I know..."

Listen to the new track and revisit the previous single below...

Tracklist

Iron Steel Samurai feat Quelle Chris (prod by Alchemist)

Gold Gloves feat Open Mike Eagle (prod by The Lasso)

One Of The Last feat Marlowe (prod by L’Orange)

Yours Truly feat Homeboy Sandman (prod by Kensaye Russell)

No Trouble feat Oddisee (prod by Oddisee)

Gwan B OK feat Zackey Force Funk (prod by The Lasso)

Ya-Neishi The Vocals feat Skyzoo (prod by L’Orange)

Symbol Of Hope feat Open Mike Eagle & Namir Blade (prod by Elaquent)

Never Lived feat Oddisee (prod by Oddisee)

None feat Homeboy Sandman (prod by Iman Omari)

Bane Bran feat Quelle Chris & James Shanan (prod by Quelle Chris)

Black Rock feat Joell Ortiz, Stalley, Namir Blade & Solemn Brigham (prod by Namir Blade)

Outlast feat Dueling Experts & Joell Ortiz (Prod by Apollo Brown)

Black Man feat RJ Payne (prod by Apollo Brown)

Turnt Garveyite feat Murs (prod by Georgia Anne Muldrow)

Nightmare feat Cambatta (prod by Apollo Brown)

Rap feat Homeboy Sandman (prod by Eric Lau)

You To Me feat Oddisee (prod by Oddisee)

Zero Fux feat Kool Keith, B-Real & Joell Ortiz (prod by Nottz)

Banners feat The Perceptionists (prod by !llmind)

