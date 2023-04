Cleveland, Ohio screamo band Closedown won us over in 2020 with their Bask In The Dancing Light EP and their contribution to the Ohio Power four-way split, and now they've just released their first new song since then. It's called "What You Wanted," and it's a ferocious, chaotic screamo/post-hardcore song with some delightfully unpredictable twists and turns. Check it out below.

Catch the band in Chicago at the ZBR Fest pre-show.