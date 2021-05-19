Stream OKC post-rockers Speak, Memory’s new EP ‘Adirondack’

As mentioned, Oklahoma City math/post-rock band Speak, Memory are about to release a new EP, Adirondack, made with help from their former bandmate Bartees Strange. The EP arrives this Friday (5/21) via Clerestory AV (pre-order physical or digital), but you can hear it now; we're premiering a full stream two days early.

"Adirondack was recorded before the world drastically changed before our eyes," guitarist (and sometimes vocalist) Timothy Miller tells us. "In a way, it was meant for this period and it be hard to picture these songs coming out during another time. We thank our talented team (Steve Boaz, Bartees Strange, and Adam Chamberlain) for making this a timeless recording that conveys a sense of a hope that the world could use right at this moment."

We recently posted opening track "Trails," a glistening, slow-burning track in the vein of Explosions In The Sky, The Appleseed Cast, American Football, and EP closer "Cabin" is in a similar vein, but middle track "Lakes" really changes things up. The track is fueled by a circle-pit punk beat, as the guitars remain clean and beautiful, and Tim sings a little bit on it too. It's a very cool EP, as you can hear for yourself below.