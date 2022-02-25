Stream Oklahoma shoegaze/slowcore band Downward’s new EP ‘The Brass Tax’

Oklahoma band Downward have just released their new EP The Brass Tax, via the New Morality Zine label. As heard on lead single "Real Green Dollars," there's some arty slowcore on there, but there's also plenty of the heavy shoegaze of their earlier material too. If you like anything from Hum to Duster to The Microphones to Radiohead's guitar songs, you'll find something to like about this very cool EP. Listen to the whole thing below.

