Stream Olivia Rodrigo’s debut LP, ‘SOUR’

Actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, SOUR, came out today. The anticipated LP features the 18-year-old's runaway hit single, "drivers license," and if you're wondering if the rest of the album holds up to that, the answer is pretty much yes. It's an extremely likable album that finds itself somewhere between the minimalist alt-pop of Lorde, Billie Eilish, and folklore/evermore (Taylor Swift also gets a writing credit, along with Jack Antonoff, since Reputation track "New Year's Day" inspired "1 step forward, 3 steps back," as Rolling Stone points out), as well as the occasional punky edge, like on most recent single "good 4 u." You can stream the album, and watch the videos for "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u," below.