Stream Omerettà The Great’s new EP ‘Emotional Gangsta’

Atlanta rapper Omerettà The Great, who went viral earlier this year for "Sorry Not Sorry" and who we recently included in our list of 12 newer rappers to watch, has just released her new EP Emotional Gangsta via TSO/Sparta. As the title suggests, it's got more of the hard-edged rap that she's been winning the world over with lately, as well as a more tender R&B side. It's got eight songs and two guest appearances (Key Glock and Tink) and you can stream it below.