Stream Omerta’s truly insane metallic post-hardcore song “i luv u 2″

Houston's Omerta released an album last year called Hyperviolence, and that's also a very good way to describe their music, which is an absolutely chaotic blend of metalcore, screamo, grindcore, noisy synths, and nu metal/rap metal. They followed Hyperviolence this year with the new single "i luv u 2," which tones down the rap metal side and really plays up the grindy, chaotic hardcore side. It's like a modern-day take on stuff like The Sawtooth Grin and Phoenix Bodies, and it seriously rips. It also ends with about five minutes of dialogue from a couple in the process of breaking up. Listen below...