Stream ‘One Scene Unity Vol. 3′ ft. Buried Alive, Gridiron, C4, Broken Vow & more

Hardcore label From Within Records has released the third volume of its One Scene Unity compilation series. It's got 18 entirely new songs from the reunited Buried Alive (Scott Vogel's pre-Terror band), Gridiron, C4, Broken Vow, Chemical Fix, and much more, and there is a lot of great stuff on this thing. Check it out below.

If you haven't heard them already, check out volumes one (with Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order, Shackled, Simulakra, MH Chaos, Seed of Pain, Hangman, and more) and two (with Mindforce, Skourge, Dead Heat, Raw Brigade, Pain of Truth, Year of the Knife, Kruelty, and more).