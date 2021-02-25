Stream Ontario emo band Arm’s Length’s new EP ‘Everything Nice’

As we mentioned they would, Ontario emo band Arm's Length have just released a new EP, Everything Nice, via Dreambound (order yours).

This is glossy, anthemic, swinging-for-the-fences emo/punk with just the right amount of grit and a darker atmosphere to balance out the sugar-rush hooks. If you're into anything from Armor For Sleep to The Early November to The Wonder Years to The Hotelier, you're probably gonna appreciate what this band is doing too. The band tells us:

Everything Nice is our attempt at writing 6 catchy emo-rock songs. With this release, we focused on writing more exciting songs while still trying to keep our melancholic, emotional sound and lyrical themes from our first EP What’s Mine Is Yours. We’re proud of this album because we’ve gotten much better as songwriters. We honestly think we’ve adapted just about everything we love about the genre into all of these tracks.

Listen below:

