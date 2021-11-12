Stream Oregon folk/country singer Margo Cilker’s debut album ‘Pohorylle’

Oregon singer/songwriter Margo Cilker has a few EPs and a mini covers album dating back to 2015, and she just released her debut full-length album, Pohorylle, last week via Fluff and Gravy/Loose Music. It was produced by former Carissa's Wierd member-turned-solo artist Sera Cahoone, and it was made with a slew of impressive players: The Decemberists' Jenny Conlee on keys, Beirut's Kelly Pratt on horns, Jason Kardong (Sera Cahoone, Son Volt) on pedal steel, Rebecca Young (Lindsey Fuller, Jesse Sykes) on bass, Mirabai Peart (Joanna Newsom) on strings, and the album’s engineer John Morgan Askew (Neko Case, Laura Gibson) on "an array of other instruments." Margo's sister Sarah also helps out with lovely harmonies throughout the album.

It's a country album, but as you may expect from that list of musicians, it's very indie rock-friendly. Not unlike another Margo, or someone like Amanda Shires or Esther Rose, it toes the line between country, folk, and indie rock, and never really settles neatly into any of those categories. Genre aside, it's a very gorgeous album. All of these songs have that timeless element that the best folk songs do; they sound rooted in nearly a century of musical traditions, but Sera Cahoone's production helps give them a crisp, modern shine. It's one of those albums that feels like you've known it your whole life on first listen, and I get the feeling it's an album that'll keep you coming back for more.

Stream Pohorylle and watch the video for opening track "That River" below...