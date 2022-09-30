Stream Origami Angel’s surprise jangle pop EP ‘re: turn’

Emo fifth wavers Origami Angel's 20-song double album GAMI GANG was one of the best punk albums of 2021, and it looks like the band is staying prolific. They've just surprise-released a new EP, re: turn. It's got three songs, "penn hall," "francis," and "live from the ufo," and these don't feel like leftovers or anything. They find them going in a breezy jangle pop direction without abandoning their DIY emo spirit, and these immediately feel right up there with Gami's best material. No idea if this is the start of a new direction, or just a brief detour before the band's next album, or maybe just yet another reminder that this band is never going to do what you expect them to. But whatever it is, it's really great stuff and you can hear it below.

Origami Angel are also gearing up for a fall tour with Pool Kids and Insignificant Other, and that great triple bill hits Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on November 18. All dates are listed below.