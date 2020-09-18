stream Osees’ terrific new album ‘Protean Threat’ ++ they’ve already announced a new record

John Dwyer's Osees just released their new album Protean Threat which is definitely worth giving a spin today. Here's a bit from the Indie Basement review:

Protean Threat is their first album as Osees, though the name change seems mostly cosmetic and it features the same, fairly steady two-drummer lineup they’ve had the last five years. The album follows forays into doomy metal (Smote Reverser) and skronky jazz (Face Stabber) and this time it’s a slight course adjustment that takes them further into prog and krautrock. This may be the first time I’ve ever referred to the Osees as "groovy," but on Protean Threat they definitely are...in a Can/Neu! sort of way.

You can listen to Protean Threat below.

If you need more groovy prog from Osees, they've already announced another record, Metamorphosed, which will be out October 16 via Rock is Hell. The five songs on the 12" were recorded during the same sessions as last year's wigged-out Face Stabber (which was an 80-minute double LP). "Basically I found myself with a 12”s worth of material in the new year and things were starting to grind to a halt, so it was the perfect time to sew it all up," Dwyer says. "People need some tunes right now and I think the artists community is making a good run of it. So much great shit is seeing light right now."

You can check out the crazed "Electric War" from Metamophosed below.

Meanwhile, the Osees' full-band, full live show for the Levitation Sessions video series premieres Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM Eastern and you can get tickets here.