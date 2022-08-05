Stream Outside Lands Festival live (2022 schedule)

The 2022 edition of Outside Lands is this weekend in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and they'll be streaming select performances via their Twitch channel.

Today (Friday, August 5), they'll stream sets from Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Uzi Vert, Oliver Tree, The Marías, Dayglow, Hiatus Kaiyote, Washed Out, Role Model, Duckwrth, and The Beths.

Saturday, August 6 will feature livestream sets from Rina Sawayama, Local Natives, Larry June, Sam Fender, Empress Of, and MICHELLE.

And Sunday, August 7 will feature livestreamed sets from Post Malone, Weezer, Kim Petras, Wet Leg, 100 GECS, Briston Maroney, Tyla Yaweh, and Cassandra Jenkins.

Outside Lands Twitch Stream Lineup:

Friday, August 5th:

Phoebe Bridgers

Lil Uzi Vert

Oliver Tree

The Marías

Dayglow

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Role Model

Duckwrth

The Beths

Saturday, August 6th:

Rina Sawayama

Local Natives

Larry June

Sam Fender

Empress Of

MICHELLE

Sunday, August 7th:

Post Malone

Weezer

Kim Petras

Wet Leg

100 GECS

Briston Maroney

Tyla Yaweh

Cassandra Jenkins

*plus MORE to be announced!