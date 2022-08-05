Stream Outside Lands Festival live (2022 schedule)
The 2022 edition of Outside Lands is this weekend in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and they'll be streaming select performances via their Twitch channel.
Outside Lands Twitch Stream Lineup:
Friday, August 5th:
Phoebe Bridgers
Lil Uzi Vert
Oliver Tree
The Marías
Dayglow
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Role Model
Duckwrth
The Beths
Saturday, August 6th:
Rina Sawayama
Local Natives
Larry June
Sam Fender
Empress Of
MICHELLE
Sunday, August 7th:
Post Malone
Weezer
Kim Petras
Wet Leg
100 GECS
Briston Maroney
Tyla Yaweh
Cassandra Jenkins
*plus MORE to be announced!