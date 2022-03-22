Stream Phife Dawg’s posthumous album ft. Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul members, Little Brother, more

Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest left us six years ago today, and to mark the occasion, his estate has finally released his long-talked-about posthumous album, Forever. The album features material recorded around the same time as ATCQ's excellent comeback album We got it from Here...Thank You 4 Your service, and it features guest appearances both from longtime collaborators and newer artists who fit right in with the '90s alt-rap sound that Phife helped pioneer. There's a song addressed to the late J. Dilla featuring a hook by Phife's ATCQ bandmate Q-Tip that pays tribute to both of them, as well as appearances by Busta Rhymes, Redman, Pos and Maseo of De La Soul, Little Brother, Rapsody, Lyric Jones, Dwele, Illa J, Renée Neufville, Angela Winbush, Darien Brockington, and Phife's mother Cheryl Boyce-Taylor. It ends with its title track, which samples the very memorable uses of the word "forever" from OutKast's "Ms. Jackson" and the Wu-Tang Clan's "Triumph," and just that one word speaks volumes in this context. A lot of posthumous albums feel like a chance for labels and producers and other people to reap the benefits of another artist's work after their passing, but Forever really feels like it was put together with care, really meant to honor and preserve Phife's legacy. Listen below.

There will also be a listening party in Phife's hometown of NYC on Wednesday (3/23) at SOB's, hosted by Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg and featuring a Q&A with special guests. That starts at 6 PM. Tickets are on sale.

