Stream Philly grungegazers Timelost’s new EP (Psychedelic Furs cover included)

As mentioned, Philly's Timelost are following their 2019 debut LP Don't Remember Me For This with a new EP, Gushing Interest, next week (2/26) via Church Road Records (US & UK/EU pre-order). In the time since that first album, they've expanded from a two-piece to a four-piece, and their sound has gotten a lot bigger and warmer in the process. "Leave all preconceived notions of Timelost at the door," the band says. "Gushing Interest is here, and we have something to prove."

The band call themselves "grungegaze" so as you might guess, this falls somewhere in the realm of Hum, Smashing Pumpkins, Title Fight, and Nothing, and Timelost do this kind of thing well, with just the right balance between thick, heavy guitars, atmospheric haze, and memorable hooks. They also end the EP with a grungegazy cover of The Psychedelic Furs' 1982 new wave classic "Love My Way," which Timelost make sound like one of their own originals. The whole EP is worth a listen, and you can now do so a week early. A full stream premieres right here:

