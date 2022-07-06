Stream Philly hardcore band Fixation’s new song “Purgatory” (ft. Tyler of Year of the Knife)

Philly hardcore band Fixation (members of Chemical Fix, Wild Red, and Drowse) are gearing up to release their new LP The Secrets We Keep on July 22 via WAR Records (pre-order), and it's shaping up to be a very good one. We recently named lead single "Lachrymose" one of the best punk songs of June, and now we're premiering second single "Purgatory," and it's another great one. It features Year of the Knife's Tyler Mullen, and it's a dark hardcore song that guitarist Mikey Bifolco says was inspired by Samhain and Shut Your Mouth and Open Your Eyes-era AFI, and vocalist Wyatt Oberholzer (who also recorded, mixed, and mastered the album) had this to say about the song's personal subject matter:

"Purgatory" is about a relationship going sour. Falling out of love, becoming resentful. I think most of my romantic relationships have reached that at one point or another—sometimes they recover, and other times they’ve ultimately ended there. A lot of the time I feel like I’ve become a burden to the other person. I become closed off, and find myself struggling to even recall any happy memories from earlier in the relationship, continuing to go through the motions in complete apathy. It’s a really destructive and selfish habit, and the song is me forcing myself to look at that.

Listen: