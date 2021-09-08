Stream Philly melodic hardcore band Sunstroke’s new song “I Wanna Be Ignored”

Philly's Sunstroke have long been compared to Revolution Summer bands (and they covered Dag Nasty on their last EP), but the more they go on, the more they continue to hone their own, modern sound. They've got a new single out this week on New Morality Zine called "I Wanna Be Ignored," and it's an impassioned dose of melodic hardcore with a fresh perspective, not unlike the new One Step Closer album.

"'I Wanna Be Ignored' is about having a desire to have the alone time needed to reflect and understand circumstance," the band tells us. "To have an outlook of progression. It's about making lemonade out of world full of lemons." The track premieres below.