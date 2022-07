Stream Pianos Become the Teeth’s explosive new song “Buckley”

Pianos Become the Teeth have shared the third single off their upcoming album Drift. Speaking about this one, vocalist Kyle Durfey says, "I refer to a song like ‘Buckley’ as 'heavy blue', because there are heavy parts in there, but they are really deliberate," and that's a good way to describe "Buckley," which takes its time before exploding into a driving rock coda. Listen and watch the Michael York & Amanda Adams-directed video below.

Catch PBTT on tour, including Brooklyn's Meadows on September 4

Pianos Become the Teeth -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, August 26, 2022 Durham, NC Motorco Music Halla

Sat, August 27, 2022 Baltimore, MD Ottobara

Fri, September 2, 2022 Cambridge, MA Soniaa

Sat, September 3, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Foundrya

Sun, September 4, 2022 Brookyln, NY The Meadowa

Thu, September 8, 2022 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Purgatorya

Fri, September 9, 2022 Nashville, TN Exit Inna

Sun, September 11, 2022 Columbus, OH Big Room Bara

Wed, November 2, 2022 Los Angeles, CA 1720a

Thu, November 3, 2022 Mesa, AZ Nile Half Housea

Fri, November 4, 2022 Las Vegas, NV Rockstar Bara

Sat, November 5, 2022 San Diego, CA Voodoo Rooma

Sun, November 6, 2022 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hilla

Fri, November 11, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA Preserving Undergrounda

Sat, November 12, 2022 Chicago, IL Subterraneana

Sun, November 13, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Caboozea

Mon, November 14, 2022 Detroit, MI El Club