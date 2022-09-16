Stream Pilot To Gunner & Her Head’s On Fire’s split 7″, Goo Goo Dolls cover included

Two NYC post-hardcore bands, the long-running Pilot to Gunner and the recently-formed Her Head's On Fire (members of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, Small Brown Bike, Saves The Day), have a split 7" coming out on Mind Over Matter Records (pre-order), and we're now streaming each band's contribution. Pilot to Gunner's is "Gone For Real," a previously unreleased song from the sessions for their new album Hail Hallucinator, which came out in August via Arctic Rodeo, and HHOF -- who put out their debut LP College Rock & Clove Cigarettes in July via Iodine Recordings -- contribute a spirited cover of the early Goo Goo Dolls classic "Just The Way You Are."

"This was definitely the scrappiest, most late-90's-ish, early-days-PTG little blaster to come out of the Hail Hallucinator session, so we thought it'd be perfect to throw on a 7" with some old friends on the other side!," Scott Padden of Pilot to Gunner said.

Her Head's On Fire vocalist Joseph Grillo adds, "Scott and I have been friends for ages and we both call each other often and discuss the projects we are working on, talk shit, talk art and co-conspire. The idea of a split 7” between these two bands came together after Pilot to Gunner graciously let us support them for our first show as Her Head’s in Fire." About covering the Goo Goo Dolls, he adds, "The Goo Goo Dolls' songwriting excellence has been apparent since their genesis in the '80s and we wanted to pay homage to them and update one of their early tunes as our contribution to this split 7”." Check out both songs below.

HHOF are also gearing up for the Iodine Recordings-presented tour with onelinedrawing and Smoke Or Fire's Joe McMahon, which hits NYC on October 23 at The Broadway with additional support from Light Tower (Chris Enriquez of On the Might of Princes, Spotlights, etc). They also play Chicago with J. Robbins on September 18. All of their dates are listed below.

The 7" artwork (above) was created by Jeff Caudill of Gameface.

Her Head's On Fire -- 2022 Tour Dates

09.18 - Chicago, IL @ Liar's Club w/ J. Robbins

with onelinedrawing and Joe McMahon:

10.21 - Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub w/ Superdown

10.22 - Providence, RI @ AS220 w/ Snowplows

10.23 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway w/ Light Tower

10.24 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca w/ Time

10.25 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10.26 - Chapel Hill, NC @ The Cave

10.27 - Charleston, SC @ Tin Roof w/ Social Void

10.29 - Gainesville, FL @ FEST 20