Stream Pitchfork Festival 2021 (Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Animal Collective, more)

Pitchfork Festival returns to Chicago's Union Park this weekend (9/10-9/12) after being forced to cancel in 2020 because of COVID. In person attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and if you're not going in person, some sets will be streaming live, including Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Kelly Lee Owens, Animal Collective, Ela Minus, Black Midi, Hop Along, Dehd, Dogleg, and Armand Hammer on Friday; Angel Olsen, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Divino Niño, Bartees Strange, and Horsegirl on Saturday; and Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, The Weather Station, Mariah the Scientist, Oso Oso and Tomberlin on Sunday. See the full schedule, and watch the stream, below.

PITCHFORK FESTIVAL 2021 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE (All times in EASTERN)

Friday, September 10

2:00 p.m.: Armand Hammer

2:45 p.m.: Dogleg

3:30 p.m.: Dehd

3:45 p.m.: DJ Nate

4:20 p.m.: Hop Along

4:30 p.m.: Kelly Lee Owens (in conversation)

5:00 p.m.: The Soft Pink Truth

5:15 p.m.: Black Midi

5:45 p.m.: Fiery Furnaces (in conversation)

6:15 p.m.: Ela Minus

7:00 p.m.: Dehd (in conversation)

7:15 p.m.: Animal Collective

7:30 p.m.: Kelly Lee Owens

8:15 p.m.: DJ Nate (in conversation)

8:25 p.m.: Big Thief

9:30 p.m.: Phoebe Bridgers

Saturday, September 11

2:00 p.m.: Horsegirl

2:45 p.m.: Bartees Strange

3:30 p.m.: Divino Niño

3:45 p.m.: Maxo Kream

4:20 p.m.: Amaarae

4:30 p.m.: Bartees Strange (in conversation)

5:00 p.m.: Faye Webster

5:15 p.m.: Waxahatchee

5:45 p.m.: Maxo Kream (in conversation)

6:15 p.m.: Ty Segall & Freedom Band

6:15 p.m.: Georgia Anne Muldrow

7:00 p.m.: Waxahatchee (in conversation)

7:30 p.m.: Jamila Woods

8:15 p.m.: Georgia Anne Muldrow (in conversation)

8:25 p.m.: Angel Olsen

Sunday, September 12

2:00 p.m.: Tomberlin

3:45 p.m.: Oso Oso

4:20 p.m. Mariah the Scientist

4:30 p.m.: Caroline Polachek (in conversation)

5:00 p.m.: The Weather Station

5:15 p.m.: Caroline Polachek

5:45 p.m.: Thundercat (in conversation)

7:00 p.m.: Danny Brown (in conversation)

7:30 p.m.: Andy Schauf

8:15 p.m.: The Weather Station (in conversation)