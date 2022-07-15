Stream Pitchfork Festival 2022 live here

The 2022 edition of Pitchfork Festival is streaming live all weekend, through Sunday (7/17). Watch, and find the streaming schedule, below.

PITCHFORK FESTIVAL 2022 STREAMING SCHEDULE (all times in Eastern)

Friday, July 15

2:00-2:40 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (Green)

2:45-3:25 p.m. Ethel Cain (Red)

3:30-4:15 p.m.: SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (Green)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: Tkay Maidza (Blue)

4:20-5:10 p.m.: Wiki (Red)

4:30-5:00 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (in conversation)

5:00-5:45 p.m.: SPELLLING (Blue)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (Green)

5:45-6:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (in conversation)

6:15-7:10 p.m.: Tierra Whack (Red)

6:15-7:00 p.m.: Camp Cope (Blue)

7:00-7:30 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (in conversation)

7:15-8:15 p.m.: Parquet Courts (Green)

7:30-8:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (Blue)

8:15-8:45 p.m.: Spiritualized (in conversation)

8:45-9:30 p.m.: Amber Mark (Blue)

9:30-10:50 p.m.: The National (Green)

Saturday, July 16

2:00-2:40 p.m.: Jeff Parker & the New Breed (Green)

2:45-3:25 p.m.: CupcakKe (Red)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: The Armed (Blue)

4:20-5:10 p.m.: Hyd (Red)

4:30-5:00 p.m.: The Linda Lindas (in conversation)

5:00-5:45 p.m.: yeule (Blue)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Dry Cleaning (Green)

5:45-6:15 p.m.: Jeff Tweedy (in conversation)

6:15-7:10 p.m.: Magdalena Bay (Red)

6:15-7:00 p.m.: Iceage (Blue)

7:00-7:30 p.m.: Low (in conversation)

8:15-8:45 p.m.: KAINA & Yollocalli (in conversation)

8:25-9:25 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast (Red)

8:45-9:30 p.m.: Low (Blue)

Sunday, July 17

2:00-2:40 p.m.: Pink Siifu (Green)

2:45-3:25 p.m.: L’Rain (Red)

3:30-4:15 p.m.: KAINA (Green)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: Sofia Kourtesis (Blue)

4:30-5:00 p.m.: George Clinton (in conversation)

4:20-5:10 p.m.: Injury Reserve (Red)

5:45-6:15 p.m.: L’Rain (in conversation)

6:15-7:10 p.m.: Noname (Red)

6:15-7:00 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (Blue)

7:00-7:30 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (in conversation)

7:30-8:15 p.m.: Tirzah (Blue)

8:15-8:45 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (in conversation)

8:25-9:25 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (Red)

8:45-9:30 p.m.: Cate Le Bon (Blue)