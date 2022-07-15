Stream Pitchfork Festival 2022 live here
The 2022 edition of Pitchfork Festival is streaming live all weekend, through Sunday (7/17). Watch, and find the streaming schedule, below.
PITCHFORK FESTIVAL 2022 STREAMING SCHEDULE (all times in Eastern)
Friday, July 15
2:00-2:40 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (Green)
2:45-3:25 p.m. Ethel Cain (Red)
3:30-4:15 p.m.: SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (Green)
3:45-4:30 p.m.: Tkay Maidza (Blue)
4:20-5:10 p.m.: Wiki (Red)
4:30-5:00 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (in conversation)
5:00-5:45 p.m.: SPELLLING (Blue)
5:15-6:10 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (Green)
5:45-6:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (in conversation)
6:15-7:10 p.m.: Tierra Whack (Red)
6:15-7:00 p.m.: Camp Cope (Blue)
7:00-7:30 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (in conversation)
7:15-8:15 p.m.: Parquet Courts (Green)
7:30-8:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (Blue)
8:15-8:45 p.m.: Spiritualized (in conversation)
8:45-9:30 p.m.: Amber Mark (Blue)
9:30-10:50 p.m.: The National (Green)
Saturday, July 16
2:00-2:40 p.m.: Jeff Parker & the New Breed (Green)
2:45-3:25 p.m.: CupcakKe (Red)
3:45-4:30 p.m.: The Armed (Blue)
4:20-5:10 p.m.: Hyd (Red)
4:30-5:00 p.m.: The Linda Lindas (in conversation)
5:00-5:45 p.m.: yeule (Blue)
5:15-6:10 p.m.: Dry Cleaning (Green)
5:45-6:15 p.m.: Jeff Tweedy (in conversation)
6:15-7:10 p.m.: Magdalena Bay (Red)
6:15-7:00 p.m.: Iceage (Blue)
7:00-7:30 p.m.: Low (in conversation)
8:15-8:45 p.m.: KAINA & Yollocalli (in conversation)
8:25-9:25 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast (Red)
8:45-9:30 p.m.: Low (Blue)
Sunday, July 17
2:00-2:40 p.m.: Pink Siifu (Green)
2:45-3:25 p.m.: L’Rain (Red)
3:30-4:15 p.m.: KAINA (Green)
3:45-4:30 p.m.: Sofia Kourtesis (Blue)
4:30-5:00 p.m.: George Clinton (in conversation)
4:20-5:10 p.m.: Injury Reserve (Red)
5:45-6:15 p.m.: L’Rain (in conversation)
6:15-7:10 p.m.: Noname (Red)
6:15-7:00 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (Blue)
7:00-7:30 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (in conversation)
7:30-8:15 p.m.: Tirzah (Blue)
8:15-8:45 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (in conversation)
8:25-9:25 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (Red)
8:45-9:30 p.m.: Cate Le Bon (Blue)