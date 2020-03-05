stream post-metal trio Psychonaut’s new album ‘Unfold The God Man’

Belgium's Psychonaut are releasing their new album Unfold The God Man this Friday (3/6) via Pelagic (pre-order), but you can hear the whole thing now as a full stream premieres in this post. It's a 70-minute concept album with philosophical and spiritual themes, as guitarist/co-vocalist Stefan DeGraef explains: "We’ve always been interested in religion, spirituality, and philosophy. We’ve meditated together, had long discussions about the nature of life, the origin of consciousness, the purpose of existing etc. for as long as we’ve known each other. We share a common vision and have a connection. We were blessed with some experiences in the past which fundamentally changed the way we look at the universe and ourselves."

Musically, the closest comparison is Baroness' prog-sludge, and if you dig that band, you're probably gonna dig Psychonaut too. But they also work in other stuff like third-eye psychedelia, NeurIsis post-metal, throat singing, religious-style chants, and more. It's a real journey of a record, and you can stream it below.

Also below, watch the recently-released video for "Kabuddah," which was shot on stage in December when Psychonaut opened for fellow Belgian band Brutus (whose first show ever in 2013 was opening for Psychonaut).