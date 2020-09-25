Stream Public Enemy’s new album ft. Beastie Boys, Run-DMC, Ice-T, George Clinton & more

Public Enemy's first new album for Def Jam in over 25 years, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, has arrived, and as promised, it includes their new version of "Fight the Power" (ft. Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG, Jahi, and Questlove) and their recent single "State of the Union" (ft. DJ Premier), and it also includes other legendary guest appearances such as surviving Beastie Boys members Mike D & Ad-Rock and Run-DMC on the subwoofer-shaking throwback "Public Enemy Number Won," psychedelic funk pioneer George Clinton on the introductory track "When the Grid Goes Down..." and on the neck-snapping "Grid" (which also features Cypress Hill), Daddy-O on the psych-rock-tinged "Yesterday Man," Ice-T and PMD (of EPMD) on another psych-rock/rap blend, "Smash the Crowd," and much more. You can stream the full album below.

