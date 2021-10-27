Stream Punch On!’s new song from split with Overo, Coma Regalia & Zochor

Screamo/post-hardcore bands Overo, Zochor, Punch On! and Coma Regalia are releasing a 4-way split, Another Year in Hell, on December 3 via Middle-Man Records and Scully Records in the US (pre-order), and six other labels worldwide. We're premiering "Gore-Tex Aorta" by Bristol's Punch On!, who pull influence from bands like Loma Prieta, Raein, and Birds in Row, as you can hear on this impassioned new song.

"'Gore-Tex Aorta’ documents heart surgery that I had in 2011," vocalist Sean tells us. "My life in the year preceding the surgery had been chaotic and unstructured. I had the root 12cm replaced with a plastic tube due to an aortic dilation. I was required to sign off on several mitigating factors, including increased risk of stroke, a broken sternum, and the possibility of being on medication long term. The 10-hour procedure was followed by a three month reflective recovery period. From here, I rebuilt my life. I stopped eating meat, started working in education, and began pursuing music."

"The video was recorded during the summer 2020 lockdown, where I was shielding, at points in the day when things were less busy. I desired to capture the beautiful energy of the friendships that made that period sustainable - the online catch-ups and the socially distanced gatherings under an under-assuming underpass. ‘Gore-Tex Aorta’ stands as a reminder of mortality, a reframing of experience, and a celebration of joy and love in restrictive contexts."

For those not in the US, the split arrives via Pundonor Records (ES), LilacSky Records (NO), Boslevan Records (UK), zilpzalp records (DE), Sad React Records (DK), and Shove (IT).

