Stream Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown’s “Zaddy” off upcoming album ‘Lovesick’

Long-running neo-soul singer Raheem DeVaughn has teamed with the great underground rap producer Apollo Brown for his new album Lovesick, which arrives June 4 via Mello Music Group (pre-order). "On this new collaboration with producer, Apollo Brown, I’m ready to make you dance while continuing to remind you what great soul + r&b feels like," Raheem said. "An homage to the greats, because without artists like James Brown & Prince there would be no Raheem DeVaughn."

The duo recently released lead single "When A Man" from the album, and we're now premiering the 3D Na’Tee-featuring second single "Zaddy." "'Zaddy' is undeniably one of my favorite joints on the album," Apollo Brown tells us, "and one of the earlier songs we worked on that set the tone for the sound of the project. As always, Raheem displayed his throne on the song, and it was an absolute honor to be blessed by 3D Na’Tee’s greatness. Beautiful music."

This one's a little more in the smooth soul vein compared to the harder-edged funk of "When A Man," but both songs share the same knack for merging classic '70s soul, '90s boom bap, and more current R&B. It's great, rich-sounding stuff, and you can hear it for yourself below.

Tracklist

If You’re The One feat Skyzoo

One Time feat Becky Cane

When A Man

If I Made Love To You

Just Fall In Love feat Westside Boogie

Broken Pieces

I Still Love You

Honey

Zaddy feat 3D’NaTee

Rick James

On Top

Everything Baby