Stream Rakta & Deafkids’ hypnotic collaborative live EP ‘Live at Sesc Pompeia’

Two Brazilian psychedelic punk bands, Deafkids and Rakta, teamed up for a collaborative set in 2019 at Sesc Pompeia in São Paulo, and a recording of that set is being released as the live EP Live at Sesc Pompeia this Friday (5/21) via Rapid Eye Records (pre-order the limited edition vinyl). The EP includes compositions written by both bands together, played for the first time live, as well as songs from each bands' individual albums.

"Deafkids has been with us since our first show ever, when we shared the bill back in 2011," Rakta said. It was joyful sharing the stage and the album with them almost 10 years later. It's very special to all of us to have had the opportunity to play together that night. Hope you all enjoy it as much as we do!"

Deafkids add, "It was a very special night for us - releasing our compact 'Forma/Sigilo' in a legendary and fully packed venue in São Paulo, and playing together as a full-unit live for the first time. It was certainly one of those powerful and ecstatic moments in life we'll never forget - a real celebration."

It's an intense EP from start to finish, full of deeply psychedelic atmosphere and hypnotic polyrhythms. Turn on, tune in, and drop out the whole record below...