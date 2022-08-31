Stream San Jose death metallers Mortuous’ “Metamorphosis” off upcoming LP

As mentioned, San Jose death metallers Mortuous are gearing up to release their Greg Wilkinson-assisted sophomore album Upon Desolation on September 16 via Carbonized Records (pre-order), and we're now premiering second single "Metamorphosis." It's the whole death metal package -- stomping caveman riffs, tornadic blast beats, slowed-down sludge, bouncy grooves, murky growls -- and it's a rager that's keeping our hopes high for the new LP. Check it out below.

Mortuous are also gearing up to open Full of Hell and Blood Incantation's co-headlining tour alongside Vermin Womb (mem Primitive Man) and God Is War. That tour hits Brooklyn Monarch on October 6. All dates are listed below.

And in case you missed it, here's previous single "Graveyard Rain":

Tracklist

Carve

Nothing

Metamorphosis

Days of Grey

Defiled by Fire

Burning Still…

Ash and Dismay

Graveyard Rain

MORTUOUS w/ Full Of Hell, Blood Incantation, Vermin Womb, God Is War

9/13/2022 Gothic Theater – Denver, CO

9/14/2022 Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

9/15/2022 The Olympic – Boise, ID

9/16/2022 Dante’s – Portland, OR

9/17/2022 Substation – Seattle, WA

9/20/2022 Starline Social Club – Oakland, CA

9/21/2022 1720 – Los Angeles, CA

9/22/2022 The Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

9/23/2022 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

9/24/2022 Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ

9/25/2022 Sister Bar – Albuquerque, NM

9/26/2022 89th Street – Oklahoma City, OK

9/28/2022 Raccoon Motel – Davenport, IA

9/29/2022 Turf Club – St Paul, MN

9/30/2022 Reggies – Chicago, IL

10/01/2022 Legends – Cincinnati, OH

10/02/2022 Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

10/03/2022 Mohawk – Buffalo, NY

10/04/2022 State House – New Haven, CT

10/05/2022 The Middle East – Cambridge, MA

10/06/2022 Monarch – Brooklyn, NY

10/07/2022 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA