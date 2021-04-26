Stream Sarchasm’s live, acoustic version of “Scotty” from Slang Church’s benefit comp

Slang Church's benefit compilation Long Armed Bill's Summer Comp (Vol. 1) comes out this Saturday (5/1), with all proceeds benefiting Big Minds, and we're now premiering the contribution from Berkeley punks Sarchasm. It's a "brunch tunes" version of "Scott" from 2019's Beach Blanket Bummer Pop, taken from an outdoor acoustic show the band played at Slang Church in 2018. It's a lo-fi recording that sounds like it wasn't really edited much afterwards, which adds to the charm. The band says:

"Scotty" is a song written in the aftermath of a car crash that totaled our first ever tour vehicle, a Toyota Highlander affectionately named “Scotty.” It was one of the last tracks written for our 2019 album, Beach Blanket Bummer Pop. It still to this day remains one of my favorite set of lyrics ever written; inspired by songs like PUP’s “Mabu,” I tried to use the experience of being in this car accident and effectively losing what felt like a childhood friend on the interstate to explore my equally painful feelings of ending a long-term relationship a few months before. This version of "Scotty" was recorded at Slang Church in 2018, a few weeks after we were reunited in the Bay Area for good after two years of being spread out, attending college in different corners of the United States. It was a sunny, early summer day, and we were stoked to hang out with each other and our friends and play some acoustic tunes.

Listen below. Previously released songs from the comp include tracks by Kevin Nichols, Long Neck, Mom Jeans, Small Crush, Snooze, Walter Etc, and Just Friends. Listen to those below too. Two more songs are still yet to come; artists TBA.

You can pre-order the comp at Bandcamp, and all proceeds benefit Big Minds, "an attachment-based, community-focused, non-traditional 1-8th grade special ed program in the San Francisco Bay Area" whose director Billy Bouzous is also head of Slang Church.

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom