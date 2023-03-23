Stream screamo vets Jeromes Dream’s intense new song “South by Isolation”

Screamo pioneers Jeromes Dream are releasing their second reunion album, The Gray In Between, on 5/5 via Iodine, and we're now premiering its second single, "South by Isolation." It's even darker, heavier, and tighter than their 2019 comeback LP, and vocalist/bassist Jeff Smith says, "The lyrics are a reference to my struggle with anxiety. Of course I want to be fully present for all significant moments (big and small) in life, but at times, I feel like I need to detach from everything and everyone to find peace and reset."

Drummer Erik Ratensperger adds, "Musically, 'South By Isolation' is a melodic wall that has a discernible distinction from the rest of the album. It has an unexpected effect with how the chorus catapults with Jeff’s pleading lyric, 'I’ve got to get away, just to breathe.' A simple, yet very relatable sentiment." Check it out below.

Jeromes Dream are also gearing up for a tour with Elizabeth Colour Wheel, which hits NYC on June 2 at TV Eye. All dates below.

Pick up our exclusive white vinyl variant of the new Jeromes Dream album, limited to 250.

Jeromes Dream / Elizabeth Colour Wheel -- 2023 Tour Dates

MAY 20 — MESA, AZ @ THE NILE UNDERGROUND

MAY 22 — OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ THE SANCTUARY

MAY 23 — DENTON, TX @ RUBBER GLOVES

MAY 24 — NEW ORLEANS, LA @ GASA GASA

MAY 26 — ORLANDO, FL @ WILL'S PUB

MAY 27 — MIAMI, FL @ GRAMPS

MAY 28 — JACKSONVILLE, FL @ JUSTICE PUB

MAY 29 — ATLANTA, GA @ THE EARL

MAY 30 — NASHVILLE, TN @ DRKMTTR

JUNE 1 — BALTIMORE, MD @ METRO GALLERY

JUNE 2 — BROOKLYN, NY @ TV EYE

JUNE 3 — CAMBRIDGE, MA @ MIDDLE EAST

JUNE 4 — PHILADELPHIA, PA @ MILK BOY

JUNE 5 — PITTSBURGH, PA @ MR. ROBOTO

JUNE 6 — DETROIT, MI @ SANCTUARY

JUNE 8 — MILWAUKEE, WI @ X-RAY ARCADE

JUNE 9 — OMAHA,NE @ THE SYDNEY

JUNE 10 — DENVER, CO @ HI-DIVE

JUNE 11 — SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ ACES HIGH