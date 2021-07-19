Stream screamo/post-hardcore band Scenario’s debut EP ‘Sounds In Sequence’

Scenario is a new screamo/post-hardcore band with members of My Condolences who came together during the pandemic and released their first song "Ghosted" on Zegema Beach Records' recent 37-song sampler ZAMPLER #17 - We Must Understand The Bugs. Now they've just put out their debut EP Sounds In Sequence, featuring that song and four others, on Zegema Beach/The Ghost Is Clear Records.

"A lot of us have been playing together since like 2006 in various other bands, but we fell out of touch for about a decade," the band tells us. "When the pandemic hit, we started writing again, but it was closer to the stuff we were listening to in our late teens and early 20s. After rounding out the lineup, we’re stoked to start playing some shows in 2021 and show people the new stuff we’ve been working on."

Sounds In Sequence does indeed sound like the product of kids who came of age in the early 2000s, with a near-seamless mix of harsh '90s screamo and the more melodic, dramatic early 2000s emo that came in its wake. The aggressive, screamed vocals are primarily in the forefront, but the sweet intricacy of the musicianship and the occasional clean backing vocals make Sounds In Sequence a more expansive and approachable release than your average '90s-style screamo worship. Hear it for yourself below.

--

